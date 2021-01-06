Porter (COVID-19) will be available for Thursday's matchup against the Mavericks, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

After missing three straight contests due to health and safety protocols, Porter will return to game action Thursday. He's been an integral part of the Nuggets' gameplan, averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes. Chances are, Will Barton will move back to the bench.