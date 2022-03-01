The Nuggets are planning to send Porter (back) to the G League's Grand Rapids Gold to scrimmage later this week, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Singer adds that the Nuggets rarely go through full practices at this point in the season, so the stint in the G League will give Porter a better opportunity to get his legs under him before making an eventual return to game action. The 23-year-old forward was able to go through 1-on-1 drills during practice Tuesday, and Sam Amick of the Athletic reports that Denver is anticipating his return to the lineup sometime between mid-to-late March.