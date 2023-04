Porter (heel) will be available for Sunday's game against Golden State.

As expected, Porter will take the court after sitting out Friday's loss to the Suns for injury management purposes. With Nikola Jokic (calf) set to miss a third straight game, Porter should be looking at an elevated role, offensively, alongside Jamal Murray. Over his last nine games, Porter is averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 3.2 made threes.