Porter (quadriceps) will play in Friday's game against the Thunder.
Porter was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, but he made it through his usual warmup without any setbacks. There are no reported restrictions for Porter ahead of tipoff. In 14 December outings, Porter holds averages of 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Iffy against OKC•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Muted line in blowout win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Strong from deep as top scorer•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Plays only 23 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Records double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Goes for 17 points in win•