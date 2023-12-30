Porter (quadriceps) will play in Friday's game against the Thunder.

Porter was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, but he made it through his usual warmup without any setbacks. There are no reported restrictions for Porter ahead of tipoff. In 14 December outings, Porter holds averages of 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers.