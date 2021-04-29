Porter (ankle) will play Thursday against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Porter will be available as expected after he had been listed as probable due to a sprained left ankle. The 22-year-old should be in line for his normal workload in Thursday's game.
