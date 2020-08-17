Porter will start Game 1 against the Jazz on Monday, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

As expected, with both Gary Harris (hip) and Will Barton (knee) out, Porter will remain in the starting lineup, where he thrived during seeding play. "He's been tremendous for us," coach Mike Malone said after shootaround Monday. The second-year forward reached the 30-point mark twice during seeding play and had a four-game run during which he averaged 29.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per game on 56.3 percent shooting.