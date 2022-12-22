Porter (heel) indicated Thursday that he will retake the floor for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Porter rejoined the team at practice Thursday, seemingly signaling he could retake the floor Friday. He confirmed as such following the session. Per Mike Singer of The Denver Post, Head coach Michael Malone suggested that Porter is the team's starting small forward moving forward but also granted that he will likely return on a minutes restriction. With that information all in hand, Porter appears set for a limited starting role Friday, likely bumping Bruce Brown to the bench.