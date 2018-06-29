Nuggets' Michael Porter: Won't play in summer league
Porter is not listed on the Nuggets' summer league roster, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
As expected, the Nuggets are electing to keep their first round pick out of summer league in what is likely an effort to preserve his health. Porter missed early all of his one and only season at Missouri due to a back procedure, and while a recent MRI came back negative, there still are a lot of questions surrounding the former five-star recruit's health. Denver will likely take every precaution it needs to with Porter this offseason.
