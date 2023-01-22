Porter (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Porter was labeled as questionable a few hours before Sunday's tipoff, and he'll be unable to take the court against Oklahoma City while tending to a personal matter. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Pelicans, while Bruce Brown, Christan Braun and Davon Reed could see increased run Sunday.
