Porter (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Porter was labeled as questionable a few hours before Sunday's tipoff, and he'll be unable to take the court against Oklahoma City while tending to a personal matter. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Pelicans, while Bruce Brown, Christan Braun and Davon Reed could see increased run Sunday.