Nuggets' Michael Porter: Won't play Sunday
Porter (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Pistons.
Porter left Friday's win over the Bucks due to a sprained left ankle, and it will force him to sit out Sunday's game. Still, it's believed to be a relatively mild injury, and he'll remain day-to-day.
