Nuggets' Michael Porter: Won't play Tuesday
Porter (ankle) won't play Tuesday against Portland, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Porter will miss a second consecutive matchup to tend to a left ankle sprain. Torrey Craig and Jerami Grant will likely once again see increased run Tuesday versus the Trail Blazers. Porter's next opportunity to return to the floor looms during the Nuggets' second contest of their upcoming back-to-back Wednesday in Utah.
