Morris recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 28 minutes Wednesday against Brooklyn.

Morris shifted back to a bench role due to the return of Jamal Murray from an ankle injury, but his production didn't suffer much, posting a scoring total that's well above his season average. Morris has been rock solid across the board of late, averaging 18.2 points, 6.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals over his previous five matchups, however that could change after moving back to the bench.