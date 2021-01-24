Morris produced 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes Saturday in the Nuggets' 120-112 double-overtime win over the Suns.

Though none of the Denver starters were mired in any serious foul trouble on the night, Morris still saw the third-most minutes of any Nuggets player in the win. The return of Michael Porter (COVID-19 protocol) for the two-game set with Phoenix didn't seem to have too much of a negative effect on Morris, who averaged 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 triples in 34.0 minutes. Morris is still best viewed as an option in 14-team leagues or deeper, but his strong recent form may be enough to keep him on a watch list for 12-team formats.