Morris supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes in the Nuggets' 95-86 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

It was another hefty minutes load for Morris, who continues to serve as a key part of the Nuggets' backcourt rotation. The 23-year-old has rattled off six straight double-digit scoring efforts, and he's taken double-digit shot attempts in five straight contests overall, an encouraging level of usage. Morris continues to be especially proficient from distance, as he's drained 50 percent of his 24 three-point attempts during that span. Given his current role and what he's managed to parlay it into in terms of production, Morris' fantasy stock is robust and rising across all formats.