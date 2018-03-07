Morris was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.

Morris continues to move back and forth between the two rosters, which will likely be the case throughout the rest of the 2017-18 campaign. However, he hasn't seen the court in each of the Nuggets last seven games, so even when he's recalled, Morris will remain off the fantasy radar. In 33 G-League games, Morris has averaged 18.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.9 steals across 35.0 minutes.