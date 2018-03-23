Morris was assigned to the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday.

Morris has struggled to find run at the NBA level, playing in just 25 total minutes, posting 10 points, seven assists, two rebounds and three steals. He's held a much more significant role in the G-League, where he's averaging 18.5 points, 6.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds 1.9 steals and 1.7 threes in 35.1 minutes.