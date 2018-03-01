Nuggets' Monte Morris: Assigned to G-League
Morris was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.
Morris remains outside Denver's regular rotation, picking up a DNP-CD in each of the last four games. For that reason, he'll head to the G-League, where he should get the opportunity for more court time. In 32 G-League games, Morris has averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.9 steals across 34.8 minutes.
