Nuggets' Monte Morris: Back in starting five
Morris will start Wednesday's game against Utah, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Morris will make his eighth start of the season as the Nuggets continue to be without Gary Harris and Shabazz Napier. Across seven other starts this season, Morris' averaging 10.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...