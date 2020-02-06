Play

Morris will start Wednesday's game against Utah, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Morris will make his eighth start of the season as the Nuggets continue to be without Gary Harris and Shabazz Napier. Across seven other starts this season, Morris' averaging 10.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per contest.

