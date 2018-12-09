Morris scored 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding seven assists, five steals and two rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 106-98 loss to the Hawks.

The steals were naturally a career high for the second-year guard, who's seeing his first significant action in the NBA thanks to all the injuries on the Nuggets' roster. Morris' court time will dwindle once players like Gary Harris (hip) and Isaiah Thomas (hip) get healthy, but even in the short term his inconsistent minutes and production make him a poor fantasy option.