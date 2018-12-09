Nuggets' Monte Morris: Big defensive performance
Morris scored 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding seven assists, five steals and two rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 106-98 loss to the Hawks.
The steals were naturally a career high for the second-year guard, who's seeing his first significant action in the NBA thanks to all the injuries on the Nuggets' roster. Morris' court time will dwindle once players like Gary Harris (hip) and Isaiah Thomas (hip) get healthy, but even in the short term his inconsistent minutes and production make him a poor fantasy option.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays 34 minutes Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores eight points in start•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Draws start Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores team-high 19 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Hands out 10 assists Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 15 points in Friday's loss•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...