Morris provided 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 31 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 128-116 win over the Timberwolves.

Morris capitalized on the playing time he received early in the contest and ended up cutting into the minutes of Will Barton, allowing the third-year guard to churn out a quality line. In his five outings since moving back to the bench, Morris is averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 three-pointer in 25.2 minutes, but the scoring production in particular might be unsustainable. He's shot 55.8 percent from the floor over that five-game sample, well above his career rate (48.2 percent).