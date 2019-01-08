Nuggets' Monte Morris: Big night off bench
Morris had 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in Monday's loss to Houston.
Morris' production has taken a step back of late with Gary Harris back in the mix, but he broke through with just his third 20-point performance of the season. The Iowa State product added played 24 minutes after seeing 15 and 11 minutes, respectively, in Denver's last two games.
