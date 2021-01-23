Morris tallied 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes Friday in the Nuggets' 130-126 overtime win over the Suns.

Morris provided an spark off the bench in the first half and was rewarded with more playing time than normal as a result, but he'll likely struggle to replicate this performance in the games to come. Michael Porter (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) returned from a 10-game absence and played 20 minutes, but he should gradually pick up more run once he gets his fully reconditioned following a three-week layoff. Assuming Porter eventually reclaims a 30-minute starting role, Morris, Gary Harris, Will Barton and PJ Dozier will all be candidates to lose out on some playing time and usage.