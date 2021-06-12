Morris had 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and five assists in Friday's Game 3 loss to the Suns.

Morris really struggled through the first two games of the series, scoring just five points on 2-of-17 shooting (1-7 3Pt). He was able to break out of that mini-slump Friday night, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Nuggets from falling behind 0-3 in the series. Morris saw 30 minutes of action off the bench, while starter Facundo Campazzo played only 18 minutes, so that playing-time split will be something to monitor as Sunday's Game 4 approaches.