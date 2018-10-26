Nuggets' Monte Morris: Breaks out for bench-high scoring total
Morris generated 20 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes in the Nuggets' 121-114 loss to the Lakers on Thursday.
The second-year guard unexpectedly contributed a career-high scoring total in extended minutes, one game after a solid 11-point, seven-assist effort versus the Kings on Tuesday. Morris has now logged over 20 minutes in three straight games, certainly an encouraging trend that would be a boon for his fantasy prospects were it to hold.
