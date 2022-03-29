Morris recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 113-109 victory over the Hornets.

The nine assists tied a season-high mark for Morris, and this was the first time he recorded more than five dimes since a March 14 win over the 76ers. Despite operating as the point guard, Morris is not the main playmaker for the Nuggets and holds a secondary role in the team's offensive scheme. Thus, his fantasy upside shouldn't be very high and might not carry a ton of value outside of deep formats.