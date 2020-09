Morris will come off the bench for Thursday's Game 1 against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a starting role the past four games, averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 boards and 3.5 dimes over 26 minutes per contest in that span. Morris will make way for Gary Harris in the starting lineup, who will make his first start since dealing with injury in the bubble.