Morris pitched in 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in the Nuggets' 136-122 win over the Rockets on Friday.

Morris continued to thrive in his first-unit role during the high-scoring win, posting his sixth double-digit scoring effort over the last seven games. Red-hot shooting has played a pivotal role, as Morris has drained 60.0 percent or better of his attempts in five of those contests. With Jamal Murray (ankle) having no firm timetable for return at the moment, Morris is set to continue reaping the benefits of starter's minutes for the foreseeable future.