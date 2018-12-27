Morris collected 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four assists and three steals across 29 minutes in the Nuggets' 111-103 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Morris checked in with the second-highest scoring total on the second unit and third overall on the team for the night. The third-year guard has become legitimate, consistent offensive force, boosting his standing across all formats in a bench role that's afforded him 26.9 minutes per game in December. Morris has parlayed that allotment of playing time into averages of 13.5 points, 4.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 10 contests during the month, and he's impressively shooting 50.0 percent over that span, including from three-point range.