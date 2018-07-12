Nuggets' Monte Morris: Continues strong Summer League play with 21 points
Morris produced 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 85-77 loss to the Raptors in the first round of the Vegas Summer League playoffs.
The second-round draft pick from 2017 is definitely making a case for time in the big leagues during this summer session. Granted, he will be stuck behind Jamal Murray on the depth chart, but it's likely the Nuggets will anoint him as his backup this season in lieu of Devin Harris.
