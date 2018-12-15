Nuggets' Monte Morris: Continues to play well
Morris had 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 109-98 victory over Oklahoma City.
Morris scored at least 10 points for the sixth time in his last seven games, also handing out six assists. Injuries have forced Morris into a bigger role than expected and he has taken the opportunity with both hands. Over the past two weeks Morris is a top 85 player and for the time being, needs to on a roster everywhere.
