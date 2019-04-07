Nuggets' Monte Morris: Cracks starting five
Morris has been named to the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Morris will get the nod at point guard in place of Jamal Murray, who's out for rest purposes. Morris' last opportunity to join the starting five dates back to Feb. 4 against Detroit when he dropped 18 points over 34 minutes.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...