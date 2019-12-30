Nuggets' Monte Morris: Disappointing season continues
Morris totaled just five points and two assists in 17 minutes during Sunday's 120-115 victory over Sacramento.
Morris is yet to break out this season and Sunday was another disappointing effort. With the Nuggets remaining generally healthy thus far, Morris has not had the opportunity as he did last season. He has the ability to score efficiently while also being a nice source of assists. Unless he can work his way to 22 minutes a night, he is only a deeper league asset at best.
