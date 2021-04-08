Morris totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in a 106-96 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Jamal Murray (knee) missed his second straight game, but it was Facundo Campazzo that replaced him in the starting lineup Wednesday instead of Morris. The guard recorded a plus-18 in his 18 minutes of action and produced a similar stat line coming off the bench as he did as a starter the previous contest. In his three games since returning from an extended absence due to a quadriceps injury, Morris is averaging 9.0 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.