Morris mustered 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss to the Blazers.

Morris reached the 25-minute threshold for the third straight playoff game and scored in double digits for the third time in four appearances during the current series. Despite averaging just 25.5 minutes per contest, Morris has found ways to contribute -- he averages 10.5 points, 5.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in the current series.