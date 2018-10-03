Nuggets' Monte Morris: Draws spot start
Morris will start at point guard during Tuesday's game against the Lakers, as Jamal Murray was a late scratch with an ankle injury, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Murray's absence is reportedly precautionary. Morris posted 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes during the Nuggets' preseason opener.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Impressive two-way effort Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Contract converted into standard deal•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Continues strong Summer League play with 21 points•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Leads the way with 20 points•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 14 in win over Boston•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Team-high scoring total in Vegas Summer League opener•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.