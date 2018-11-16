Nuggets' Monte Morris: Draws start Thursday
Morris will start at point guard Thursday against the Hawks, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.
Morris gets the nod over Jamal Murray as the Nuggets search for better results on defense. Morris put up 19 points in Tuesday's loss to Houston, so he also has upside on the offensive end of the court.
