Morris compiled 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Thursday's 120-97 Game 1 loss to the Clippers.

Morris moved back to the bench with Gary Harris rejoining the starting unit. Despite playing just 17 minutes, Morris managed 12 points, only three short of Nikola Jokic who top-scored with 15 points. The Nuggets were clearly outmatched in this one and they are going to have to rethink things if they are to make this series extend beyond four games.