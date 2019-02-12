Nuggets' Monte Morris: Efficient night Monday
Morris totaled 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 103-87 victory over the Heat.
Morris, who had struggled in his previous game, bounced back Monday, scoring 17 points to go with seven assists. The game was well in hand midway through the third quarter as the Nuggets ran away with the 38th victory of the season. Even when the Nuggets are fully healthy, Morris should be able to remain in the rotation, albeit in a more limited role. He is worth holding onto in standard formats at the moment, although once Gary Harris (groin) and Isaiah Thomas (hip) are back, his status may need to be reevaluated.
