Morris (hamstring) is on track to play in Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Ryan Blackburn of Denver Stiffs reports.

Coach Mike Malone said pregame that Morris will go through pregame warmups, but barring a setback he expects the guard to be available for the first time since April 16. Given the lengthy layoff, Malone also noted Morris will have his minutes monitored, assuming he is, indeed, cleared to play.

