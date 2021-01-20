Morris scored 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while chipping in five assists and four rebounds Tuesday night during the Nuggets' 119-101 victory over the Thunder. He logged 21 minutes off the bench.

With the score being 97-74 in Denver's favor at the end of the third quarter, key Nugget contributors rested throughout the final frame. Most notable was Jamal Murray (elbow), opening the door for Morris to fire up second-half shots. Tuesday marked Morris's second-highest scoring output of the young season.