Morris (hamstring) will remain out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

The Nuggets are continuing to proceed cautiously with Morris, who will be sidelined for a fifth straight game while he recovers from a strained right hamstring. With Will Barton (hamstring) recently joining Morris and Jamal Murray (torn ACL) among the Nuggets' injured guards, Facundo Campazzo, PJ Dozier, Austin Rivers and Shaquille Harrison are likely to operate as Denver's primary backcourt options Monday.