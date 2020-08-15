Morris notched 16 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's loss against the Raptors.

Morris benefited from the fact Jamal Murray only played 11 minutes and delivered another impressive effort, as he scored in double digits in all but one of his eight games in the Orlando bubble. The third-year floor general averaged 13.9 points per game since the restart of the league and should be a productive player off the bench for the Nuggets come playoff time.