Nuggets' Monte Morris: Fills stat sheet in overtime loss
Morris registered 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 128-123 overtime loss at Detroit.
Morris took advantage of the fact both Jamal Murray (ankle) and Gary Harris (personal) were out of the starting lineup, and he delivered one of his most complete performances of the season. The third-year point guard has started each of Denver's last three games, and he is averaging 13.3 points and 4.0 assists per game in 33.3 minutes of action. Thanks to his recent performances, Morris should remain a starter until Murray is able to return.
