Harris totaled 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes in Sunday's 119-107 win over the Jazz.

The return of Gary Harris had an impact on Morris's production despite his role with the first unit. His output will likely diminish further as Harris gets back into the swing of things, but he will still manage around 20 minutes per game regardless of where he ends up in the rotation.