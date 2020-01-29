Morris logged 34 minutes and provided nine points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 104-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

Morris offered limited production during his four-game run as a starter in place of Jamal Murray (ankle), prompting coach Michael Malone to shift Will Barton over to point guard last week while moving Morris back to the bench. The demotion hasn't hurt Morris much, as he's cleared 30 minutes in consecutive games while Murray has remained sidelined. Regardless of how he's deployed, Morris should be a useful assists and three-pointers streamer until Murray is back in action.