Nuggets' Monte Morris: Hands out 10 assists Sunday
Morris contributed five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds, and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Bucks.
Morris handed out a career-high 10 assists Sunday as the Nuggets fell to Milwaukee. Morris continues to see some nice run off the bench for the Nuggets and has flashed some nice upside. He is far from a standard league player at this stage but certainly has the tools to be added in deeper formats as a source of assists and steals.
