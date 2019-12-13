Nuggets' Monte Morris: Hands out seven assists Thursday
Morris had 11 points, seven assists, two steals and one rebound in 20 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 victory over Portland.
Morris had a team-high seven assists Thursday, turning in a decent performance. Jamal Murray had been questionable heading into the game but was able to get out there. However, Morris was still able to play 20 minutes and certainly looked good out there. He is one of the more efficient backups around and absolutely gives the Nuggets depth at the point guard position. If Murray is to ever miss an extended period, Morris would catapult into must-roster territory.
