Morris totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and six assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 victory over the Clippers.

Morris scored in double-digits for the third time in his last four games, adding a team-high six assists. After an impressive rookie campaign, Morris has struggled to carve out a sizeable role with the Nuggets this season. He has a demonstrated ability to score efficiently while providing solid assist numbers; however, the playing time is simply not there. He is worth adding in deeper formats and should Jamal Murray suffer an injury, Morris would become an enticing 12-team target.