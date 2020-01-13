Nuggets' Monte Morris: Hands out six dimes in win
Morris totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and six assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 victory over the Clippers.
Morris scored in double-digits for the third time in his last four games, adding a team-high six assists. After an impressive rookie campaign, Morris has struggled to carve out a sizeable role with the Nuggets this season. He has a demonstrated ability to score efficiently while providing solid assist numbers; however, the playing time is simply not there. He is worth adding in deeper formats and should Jamal Murray suffer an injury, Morris would become an enticing 12-team target.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...