Morris scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 121-113 overtime win over the Thunder.

Getting another start in place of Jamal Murray (hamstring), Morris put together his best scoring performance since early February. With back-to-back games coming up Wednesday and Thursday, it seems likely that Morris will retain a significant role in the Denver backcourt even if Murray is able to return to the lineup.