Morris mustered 28 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal across 41 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's double-overtime win over the Trail Blazers.

Morris took advantage of an extended run to post a season-high scoring output, and the point guard played a big role in the team's win despite not starting. The former Iowa State standout has scored in double digits in four of his five playoff appearances to date, though this is the first game he surpasses the 20-point plateau since April 9, when he had 21 points in a win over the Spurs. He's averaging 14.0 points per game during the current series.